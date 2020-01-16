‘I want to see Lord Jesus so bad’: Final words of Texas man who murdered wife

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A Texas inmate with a historical past of violence towards ladies was executed Wednesday night for fatally capturing his spouse, who had feared she would by no means get out of her marriage alive.

John Gardner, 64, obtained a deadly injection on the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the January 2005 slaying of Tammy Gardner. Prosecutors mentioned the couple was getting divorced when Gardner broke into his spouse’s North Texas dwelling and shot her within the head as she was sitting in mattress. She died two days later at a hospital.

Requested by the warden if he had a last assertion, Gardner, strapped to the dying chamber gurney, turned his head and apologized a number of occasions to his spouse’s son, daughter and mom, who watched by way of a window a couple of ft away.

“I would like to say sorry for your grief,” he mentioned. “I hope what I’m doing today will give you peace, joy, closure, whatever it takes to forgive. I am sorry. I know you cannot forgive me, but I hope one day you will.”

After telling a number of pals watching by way of an adjoining window that he liked them, he apologized once more, including that he didn’t need to speak rather a lot and would ask the warden to go ahead along with his punishment as a result of “I want to see the Lord Jesus so bad.”

Shortly after the deadly dose of the highly effective sedative pentobarbital started, Gardner took three deep breaths after which started loud night breathing. Inside seconds, all motion stopped. He was pronounced useless at 6:36 p.m. CST, 16 minutes later.

Gardner grew to become the primary inmate put to dying this yr in Texas and the U.S. Seven different executions are scheduled within the subsequent few months in Texas, the nation’s busiest capital punishment state. Final yr, 22 inmates have been executed within the U.S., with 9 inmates being put to dying in Texas, probably the most of any state.

His appellate attorneys had requested the U.S. Supreme Courtroom to intervene, alleging his trial attorneys have been ineffective, significantly for failing to current proof Gardner suffered from “abandonment rage,” a situation Gardner claims causes males to kill their feminine companions with extreme pressure when confronted with current or imminent abandonment.

The Supreme Courtroom denied the petition on Monday. Seth Kretzer, one in every of Gardner’s attorneys, mentioned he was “deeply saddened” by the Supreme Courtroom’s resolution. No different appeals have been filed by his attorneys.

“For those of us who are foot soldiers in the long war for conviction integrity, the struggle continues, the hope endures and the spirit never dies,” Kretzer mentioned.

Prosecutors at trial described the wedding between John and Tammy Gardner as quick however violent. She was Gardner’s fifth spouse. The couple married in 1999.

“He was a classic abuser,” mentioned Curtis Howard, who was one of many prosecutors for the Collin County District Legal professional’s Workplace.

Family and friends of Tammy Gardner, 41, testified she lived in fixed worry of John Gardner, who would hit and choke her and threaten her with a gun. Tammy Gardner had needed to divorce her husband however informed her boss at a wholesale horse-equipment firm, “I can’t leave, he will kill me.”

In December 2004, Tammy Gardner filed for divorce after borrowing cash from her firm to take action.

At work, she marked Feb. 7, 2005, on her calendar, the date her divorce could be last. She would go over to the calendar and say, “You’re almost there. You’re almost there,” in accordance with trial testimony.

“She was on pins and needles … hypervigilant, looking out for him,” mentioned Howard, who’s now an legal professional for the Plano police division.

However someday between 11 p.m. and midnight on Jan. 23, 2005, simply 15 days earlier than the divorce grew to become last, John Gardner, who drove from Mississippi, broke into her dwelling in Anna, Texas, positioned about 45 miles (72.42 kilometers) north of Dallas, and shot her within the head as she was sick in mattress.

Regardless of being shot and unable to listen to, Tammy Gardner known as 911 and informed a dispatcher her husband had shot her and he had left in a white pickup truck with Mississippi plates.

She was hospitalized however went right into a coma and was taken off life assist two days later.

Within the petition earlier than the Supreme Courtroom, Lydia Brandt, one in every of Gardner’s attorneys, had argued that if proof of abandonment rage would have been introduced at trial, it could have humanized him “thereby providing a basis for a sentence of less than death.”

Howard mentioned the speculation wouldn’t have made a distinction at trial as a result of abandonment was not associated to all of his many acts of violence, which included capturing his second spouse, who was pregnant on the time and later died from ensuing accidents, abducting his third spouse at knifepoint and savagely beating his third spouse’s daughter.

Howard mentioned in his profession he prosecuted three dying penalty instances and two of them have been associated to intimate accomplice violence.

“This is one of those tragedies that we see in Texas all too often,” he mentioned.