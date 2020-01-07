I will ask you when I plan: Angry Deepika Padukone to reporter on pregnancy rumors

Tipsy Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019Instagram

As quickly as an actress will get married, studies of her being pregnant begin surfacing on-line. Deepika Padukone is not any totally different. The actress married Ranveer Singh in 2018 in an intimate ceremony at Italy’s Lake Como.

Lately, throughout a promotional occasion for her film ‘Chhapaak’, Deepika was requested for a response on the rumours of her being pregnant. The actress acquired livid and gave a befitting reply to the reporter.

She mentioned, “Do I look like I’m pregnant? I will ask you when I will plan (to have a family). If you give me permission then I will plan. If I become pregnant, then you will see that in nine months.”

Is Deepika Padukone pregnant?Priyanka Chopra Instagram screengrab

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh fell in love on the units of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Ramleela’. The 2 have achieved three movies collectively, together with Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani. They may subsequent be seen collectively within the ’83’, which relies on the lifetime of former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev.

Deepika not too long ago celebrated her 34th Birthday by spending her big day with acid assault victims like Laxmi Agarwal. After ‘Chhapaak’, Deepika will probably be seen working alongside Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi and Scholar Of The 12 months 2 actress Ananya Panday. The title of the film is but to be finalized nevertheless it shall be a relationship drama.