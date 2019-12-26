“‘I won’t miss this”: Fundraising event brings family, friends together on Christmas Day at Highland Tap & Burger

Most eating places are closed on Christmas Day, however Highland Faucet & Burger was as a substitute full of a whole lot of individuals, many decked out in Christmas apparel, with festive vacation music taking part in within the background.

Some got here with their households, others with associates, as they exchanged presents, ate free meals and donated VISA present playing cards as a part of the restaurant’s entrance “fee.” For no less than a $5 donation, individuals may are available, eat and drink as a lot as they need, and have a good time. The fundraising proceeds are going to North Excessive Faculty this yr — every year the restaurant’s homeowners choose a unique nonprofit or group to obtain the funds. Highland Faucet & Burger opened in 2010, and that is the occasion’s ninth yr.

The smallest gatherings beforehand caused 80 individuals into the restaurant, whereas the biggest caused 400. Workers ship out an electronic mail to individuals on their distribution record, asking for RSVPs, however then there are the individuals who move by the restaurant whereas strolling or those that include different individuals. So workers and volunteers at all times be sure that to have further meals.

This yr? Highland Faucet & Burger served greater than 300 kilos of meals one hour earlier than the tip of the official occasion. Individuals’s plates have been full of turkey, roast beef, ham, greens, mashed potatoes and yam, amongst different meals.

Proprietor Juan Padro knew when he moved to Colorado and opened up his eating places, he needed to do one thing like this. His dad and mom instructed him, “remember your community.”

So, he did.

“This is a hard business and this is a really hard time for people who are alone,” Padro mentioned. On Christmas Day, they’ll all come collectively, he added,

Nobody is compelled to work on the vacation. However Padro mentioned so lots of his employees members really feel being a part of the restaurant is like being a part of a household, so that they select to work. Others signal as much as volunteer months prematurely, reminiscent of a Denver architect and Chinese language immigrant Wei Zhao who was serving meals Wednesday.

“I used to feel pretty lonely on Christmas,” he mentioned. “As an immigrant, I don’t know if I fit in the community a lot without my family here, but this will be my new tradition.”

Individuals volunteer their time but in addition provides — for instance, a part-time farmer donates meat to the occasion.

Becky Reed, Nancy Cole and her son Redmond Cole have been again for the third time, a convention they let substitute their dwelling cooking and staying on the home watching Christmas motion pictures. They preferred the sense of neighborhood.

Not solely is the occasion supporting a very good trigger, however the meals is nice and there’s no cleanup for attendees afterward, Nancy Cole mentioned, laughing.

The three agreed that what they love most is how sort the workers are and the way they at all times bear in mind them.

“The staff here makes you feel like home every time you come back,” Redmond Cole mentioned.

Longtime buyer Jim Oehlerking who frequents Padro’s different restaurant in Sloan’s Lake turned emotional when speaking about what the occasion means to him. The 71-year-old comes again yearly and one of many restaurant workers even picks him up and drives him to the restaurant.

“I won’t miss this,” he mentioned. “I’m a bachelor by myself. All the people I know (at the restaurant), they’re really good people and they treat me right.”