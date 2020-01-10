IAF Officer Arrested For Posing As Amit Shah On Phone In Madhya Pradesh

Chandresh Kumar Shukla and Kuldeep Baghela have been arrested.

Madhya Pradesh Particular Job Pressure (STF) has arrested a senior Indian Air Pressure officer for allegedly posing as Union Residence Minister Amit Shah in a telephone name to state Governor Lalji Tandon to facilitate his buddy’s appointment because the vice-chancellor of a medical college, an official stated on Friday.

Indian Air Pressure (IAF) Wing Commander Kuldeep Baghela, at present posted on the IAF headquarters in Delhi, was arrested alongside along with his Bhopal-based dentist buddy Chandresh Kumar Shukla, who had posed as Mr Shah’s private assistant (PA) in the course of the telephone name, the official stated.

Speaking to PTI, Further Director Common (ADG), STF, Ashok Awasthi stated, Baghela had really helpful Shukla’s identify to the governor for the publish of the vice-chancellor of the Jabalpur-based Madhya Pradesh Medical Science College (MPMSU).

“We have arrested IAF Wing Commander Kuldeep Baghela on the charge of impersonating as Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a phone call to the state governor to influence the appointment for the post of vice-chancellor,” he stated.

“His dentist friend Dr Chandresh Kumar Shukla has also been arrested. Both of them are in the age group of 35 to 40 years,” Mr Awasthi added.

In line with him, Baghela was earlier posted because the aide-de-camp (ADC) to former MP governor Ramnaresh Yadav for 3 years.

Shukla was aspiring to change into the Vice Chancellor of the MPMSU and had utilized for it when the method of appointment to the publish had begun, he stated.

The ADG stated that Shukla had contacted Baghela expressing his want that he needed to change into the V-C of the college and informed him that it might be accomplished if some senior chief really helpful his identify.

“Later, both of them hatched a conspiracy and called the state governor (Lalji Tandon). While Shukla posed as Amit Shah’s PA, Baghela impersonated as the union home minister and talked to the governor,” Mr Awasthi stated.