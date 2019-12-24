IAS Aspirant Dies During UP Citizenship Law Protests, Cops Admit Firing

Citizenship Act Protests: UP cops had mentioned that solely protesters used firearms within the violence.

Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh:

For the primary time, Uttar Pradesh Police has accepted that they’ve opened fireplace in the course of the protests that erupted throughout the state since final week after the agitation in opposition to the Citizenship Act turned violent. Fifteen folks have died within the state, lots of them from bullet accidents. However the state police had maintained that it has not fired a single bullet at protesters anyplace. However now, the police in western Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor have advised HEARALPUBLICIST that of the 2 protestors killed within the city, one among them, was killed in police firing.

Bijnor was among the many Uttar Pradesh cities the place recent violence broke out on Friday over the Citizenship (Modification) Act. The police chief of Bijnor mentioned constable fired at Suleman, a 20-year-old man, in self-defence.

“When one among our constables moved forward to take again the gun that was snatched, a member of the group opened fireplace at him. He had a slim escape. In retaliatory, self-defence firing, the upadravi (rioter or a vandal) was shot at,” Bijnor Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Tyagi advised HEARALPUBLICIST. “His friends had taken him away. His name is Suleman and he died. One more protestor, Anis, died in firing from the crowd,” the officer added.

Citizenship Act Protests: Suleman’s household says he was making ready for his civil providers entrance examination.

The police officer’s assertion straight contradicts the Uttar Pradesh police chief’s stand. Denying that anybody died in police firing for the reason that protests broke out on Thursday. UP police chief OP Singh had advised HEARALPUBLICIST on Saturday, “We did not shoot even a single bullet.”

UP Police had mentioned that solely protesters had been utilizing firearms within the violence within the state. They’ve additionally mentioned that a number of policemen have been injured by firearms.

Suleman’s household says he was making ready for his civil providers entrance examination and that he had nothing to do with the protests. They declare the police intimidated them.

“My brother had gone to offer Namaz. He was returning home after the Namaz to eat something. He had fever for the last couple of days. He didn’t go to the mosque near our home. He went to another mosque. When he stepped out, there was lathi-charging and teargassing by the police. The police picked him up and shot at him,” Suleman’s brother Shoaib Malik advised HEARALPUBLICIST.

Congress Common Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday made an unscheduled go to to Bijnor and met the households of Suleman and Anis.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act for the primary time makes faith the check of citizenship in India. The federal government says it’ll assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to non secular persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular ideas of the structure.