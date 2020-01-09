Ibaka has stepped up for Raptors with Gasol and Siakam sidelined

CHARLOTTE — If the Raptors handed out an award for greatest teammate, Serge Ibaka can be excessive on the listing. He’s a proud, established veteran who has willingly accepted a transfer to the bench ever since Marc Gasol was acquired. His buy-in was a giant a part of the success of final 12 months’s crew.

Ibaka was off to a different good begin as a reserve, however has taken his recreation up a number of notches since Gasol went down and he was re-inserted into the beginning lineup.

Coming into Wednesday’s recreation towards the Hornets, Ibaka had reeled off six straight double-doubles and he’d averaged 17.three factors and 10.7 rebounds over his final 10 video games general.

“He’s been good,” Raptors head coach Nick Nurse mentioned earlier Wednesday.

“The increased minutes are certainly helping him, driving those numbers up. He’s probably our number two choice at the offensive end at this time, which moves him up a few slots (from when the team is at full strength. “He’s done a few more things: We see a lot of the pick and pop or the short jump shots or whatever, but he’s offensive rebounded a little better he’s gotten to the rim a little better (than before),” Nurse mentioned.

On follow days Ibaka can usually be discovered working after teammates have completed on his outdoors taking pictures and low submit strikes with assistant coaches.

“He’s shown the left hand a few times driving down the lane so it’s been good he works. Nobody works harder than Serge on his game each and every day. And some of the things he’s working on are (on display lately) and that’s good to see.”

Ibaka lastly slowed down, notably early, on Wednesday, however his teammates picked up the slack.

IT IS WHAT IT IS

Nurse mentioned the Raptors aren’t going to really feel sorry for themselves within the wake of the accidents which have decimated the roster. He additionally received’t blame issues with late-game execution on the lacking veterans.

Not having Fred VanVleet for what might be an prolonged interval leaves Toronto with out considered one of its greatest ball-handlers and shooters. No Gasol means an enormous drop-off in play-making and defensive know-how and Pascal Siakam is an all-star starter caliber of a two-way participant and Norman Powell was within the midst of his greatest season and is the crew’s premier bench scorer. Once more, although, Toronto isn’t going to complain about their absences.

“I don’t see it as being difficult,” Nurse mentioned. “Do we make a mistake some times, yeah, but we’ve been getting some really good looks at things and it’s just kind of some good teams you’re playing,” he mentioned. “And I think you’re super fortunate to be in some of those games, close games with those guys and I think those things balance out over the year. We’ll see if we can learn from and do a little better next (time) at it.”

THE MATH

Talking of all the accidents, in line with mangameslost.com, run by Montrealer Nathan Currier, a metric measuring wins misplaced attributable to injured gamers has the Raptors atop the league. Toronto has misplaced 6.41 wins, forward of Boston (5.79), Washington (5.11), Miami (four.58) and Golden State (four.36) per the metric, which elements within the win shares of injured gamers.

5 of Toronto’s key rotation gamers have missed a minimum of 10 video games this season.

Toronto is at present lacking its No. 1, three, 5 and 9 scorers; It’s 2-4th greatest help males; it’s second and third-leading rebounders and its two main shot-blockers and prime steals compiler.

AROUND THE RIM

Within the first recreation of this back-to-back, Chris Boucher and Oshae Brissett turned the primary pair of Canadian Raptors to attain a minimum of 10 factors every in a recreation. Brissett mentioned it was a cool factor to be part of … Pacers all-star Victor Oladipo, who tore his quad towards the Raptors final season, plans to return on Jan. 29, in line with Stadium. Which means he may face Toronto on the highway on Feb. 5 … Golden State head coach Steve Kerr was fined $25,000 for verbally abusing a recreation official and failing to go away the courtroom in a well timed method following a latest ejection. Kerr is tied amongst coaches with 4 technical fouls this season … The Lakers improved to 21-Zero towards groups with data beneath .500 the opposite evening, regardless of shedding Anthony Davis to what’s believed to be a minor damage (it seemed loads worse than it seems to be). Toronto would have been the one different good crew towards underneath .500 opponents had Portland not rallied on Tuesday. Milwaukee suffered its first such loss in latest days.