Ibiza beach club owned by Gary Lineker’s brother is sued for £8.5million

A former Premier League footballer paralysed after diving right into a pool at Gary Lineker’s household’s Ibiza seaside membership is now suing for £eight.5m.

Former Birmingham Metropolis defender Jonathan ‘Joey’ Hutchinson was on vacation with a pal in June 2016 when he broke his neck whereas partying on the Ocean Seaside Membership – arrange by Gary’s brother Wayne Lineker.

Mr Hutchinson was found by different visitors ‘floating within the pool’ on the resort – which has since been rebranded O Seaside Ibiza.

He was hauled from the water by his shorts earlier than being rushed to hospital.

The Middlesbrough-born 37-year-old is now tetraplegic – by ‘impaired capacity to maneuver his shoulders, elbows, wrists and in any other case complete paralysis of his physique’.

Mr Hutchinson, who performed for the Blues within the Premier League in 2002 and later for Darlington, now needs £eight.5m damages, claiming the tragedy may have been prevented had there been simply seen indicators warning that diving was banned.

He’s suing the corporate which owns the membership – Ice Mountain Ibiza SL – and the corporate’s Spanish insurers, each of whom deny legal responsibility for the accident.

The Ocean Seaside Membership is the creation of Wayne Lineker, 57, a celebrated nightspot proprietor round southern Spain and Ibiza.

His son Duane – Gary’s nephew – is a director and associate in Ice Mountain Ibiza SL.

Mr Hutchinson’s case reached London’s Excessive Courtroom this week in a pre-trial conflict as attorneys argued whether or not it ought to go forward within the UK or in Spain.

The pool tragedy occurred the night time after Mr Hutchinson and his mate jetted into Ibiza on June 2, 2016, and after the pair loved a ‘leisurely lunch’ close to the island’s Bora Bora seaside.

Once they arrived again within the isle’s capital, San Antonio, the 2 friends had been approached by reps from the Ocean Seaside Membership from whom they purchased entry tickets, his attorneys allege.

The 2 males spent their time on the membership’s ‘day membership’ which boasts a 600 sq metre pool, ‘milling round’ the bar space and DJ field, mentioned Mr Hutchinson’s QC, Sarah Crowther.

She mentioned the pool was of ‘irregular dimension and variable depth’, and accommodates varied options together with bars and ‘platforms for dancers and entertainers’.

Mr Hutchinson had been on the Ocean Seaside for just some hours when he suffered life altering accidents.

Each he and his companion had been boozing throughout the day, defined Miss Crowther in courtroom paperwork, including: ‘they had been consuming Corona beer from bottles and had drunk about 4 every’.

Mr Hutchinson couldn’t bear in mind precisely what occurred resulting from his accidents however his pal had returned to the resort on the day after the accident ‘and requested to see CCTV of the incident,’ the barrister mentioned.

‘He was knowledgeable that there was CCTV however that he was not permitted to see it. Ocean Seaside Membership has since knowledgeable Mr Hutchinson’s representatives that it has since destroyed its CCTV footage taken on three June 2016,’ she added.

His authorized group now declare that the pool was inadequately supervised, and lacked ample warning indicators limiting diving.

However Ice Mountain Ibiza are denying legal responsibility, additionally saying that the English courts haven’t any jurisdiction to attempt the total case.

They’re additionally arguing that any declare Mr Hutchinson might have towards the corporate could possibly be invalidated as a result of he ‘was within the VIP space on the time of his accident…and had not bought entry to the VIP space.’

Mr Hutchinson, who performed for Birmingham Metropolis within the Premier League earlier than switching to Darlington and later York Metropolis, give up soccer in 2008 following a historical past of recurring accidents.

After retiring from the sport the dad-of-two took up work as a welding inspector, however the pool disaster left him in want of a wheelchair, tormented by ache, and successfully paralysed from the waist down.

In addition to suing Ice Mountain Ibiza, he’s additionally taking motion towards insurers, Mapfre Espana Compania De Seguros Y Reaseguros SA.

The insurance coverage firm insists the case can not proceed in England as a result of the membership’s insurance coverage coverage solely applies in Spain.

Ice Mountain additionally disputes the UK courts’ proper to attempt the case.

And the duty for the choose, Mrs Justice Andrews, is to determine whether or not the motion ought to go forward in England or in Spain.

The choose has now reserved her resolution on that query to be given at a later date.