Ibrahimovic Vows To Kick-Start AC Milan As Conte’s Inter Seek Rare Win

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has vowed to kick-start struggling AC Milan’s Serie A season as their native rivals Inter Milan recommence a title battle with Juventus this weekend after the tip of the winter break. Milan play host to Sampdoria on Monday, their first sport for the reason that humiliating 5-Zero purpose defeat to Atalanta final month which sparked Ibrahimovic’s return. “I’m ready and I really hope I can play,” stated the 38-year-old Ibrahimovic as he returned to Milan 9 years after his departure for Paris Saint-Germain.

“Things need to be improved on the pitch and that’s why I’m here. I know what I have to do, Zlatan is still here.”

Seven-time European champions Milan are 11th within the desk, 14 factors off the Champions League locations and simply seven factors away from the relegation zone.

Against this Inter are difficult champions Juventus’ hegemony on the prime of Serie A, with either side stage on 42 factors after 17 video games.

Antonio Conte’s Inter journey to Napoli, whereas Juve are at house towards sixth-placed Cagliari, this season’s shock package deal who’re nicely within the hunt for Champions League soccer.

Inter Milan haven’t gained at Napoli’s Stadio San Paolo since October 1997 however final season’s runners-up are eighth this time period, with Gennaro Gattuso changing Carlo Ancelotti final month.

“Inter have been strong in previous years but they have improved even more under Conte,” stated Napoli defender Mario Rui.

“They will make us suffer, but we are ready.”

Juventus return to motion after their Italian Tremendous Cup defeat to Lazio towards a Cagliari facet that had been in spectacular type earlier than back-to-back losses.

In the meantime red-hot Lazio, six factors behind in third with a sport in hand, are wanting more and more harmful.

Simone Inzaghi’s facet, who haven’t misplaced since their 1-Zero defeat to Inter in late September, can push their league successful streak to 9 video games towards relegation-threatened Brescia.

The Roman facet have scored two targets or extra in every of their final 11 league video games since that Inter defeat, the primary workforce to attain that feat for the reason that legendary ‘Grande Torino’ facet again in 1948.

One level behind Lazio in fourth are capital metropolis rivals Roma, who host Torino amid takeover talks with US billionaire Dan Friedkin.

Fiorentina and Genoa begin the calendar 12 months with new coaches.

Giuseppe Iachini’s first sport with 15th-placed Fiorentina will probably be at Bologna, a workforce they’re unbeaten towards in 10 video games.

Backside membership Genoa have introduced in reinforcements for Davide Nicola’s first sport towards Sassuolo.

Italy goalkeeper Mattia Perin returns from Juventus together with Swiss midfielder Valon Behrami and Bologna striker Mattia Destro.

One to look at:

As veteran Ibrahimovic prepares to begin for AC Milan, fellow Swede Dejan Kulusevski, 19, returns to Parma on mortgage after signing a five-year take care of champions Juventus.

The promising teenager has had a breakthrough season since happening mortgage from Atalanta to Parma in June, scoring 4 targets and establishing one other seven in 17 video games. He will probably be up towards his father or mother membership this weekend.

“I’ve heard great things about Kulusevski,” stated Ibrahimovic of the participant who has extra to Juve in a deal value practically 44 million euros (USD 49 million).