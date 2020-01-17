ICAI CA Final Result 2019: CA result released, All India 34th rank of Vaibhav Agarwal of Lucknow

The outcomes of the CA ultimate had been launched on Thursday by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. On this, Vaibhav Agarwal of Lucknow has introduced laurels to town by securing All India 34 rank. Whereas, Shahar Beti Ujjwala has secured the 36 rank. On the similar time, Lucknow's 50 promising has turn out to be a chartered accountant this yr. 50 college students from Lucknow to turn out to be CA 35 daughters of town Are included.

Lucknow Department Chairman CA Jayant Pandey and Vice Chairman Rahul Verma stated that for the primary time collectively 50 college students from Lucknow illuminated the title of town by turning into CA. is. He knowledgeable that new scheme of CA finalists 5125 and 9446 college students of outdated scheme have handed CA examinations everywhere in the nation. . CA Ravish Chaudhary, Department Treasurer CA Megha Arora and Scholar Wing Chairman Mohsin Mirza congratulated all the youngsters who achieved success.

