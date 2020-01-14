ICAI CA Foundation, Inter November 2019 Result: CA Foundation, Inter Result Date Released

ICAI CA Basis, Inter November 2019 End result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) held CA in November 2019 Intermediate (Outdated Course and New Course) examination and basis examination end result date has been launched. The CA Inter and Basis End result will probably be launched on February three, 2020 and February four, 2020. College students

You possibly can examine your outcomes at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in. College students may also have the ability to examine the All India Benefit (50 as much as the rank). Right here college students will have the ability to examine the end result from their registration quantity or pin quantity and roll quantity.

Other than this, college students also can get outcomes by SMS on cell.

I. For Intermediate (IPC) Examination Outdated Course, sort on cell – CAIPCOLD (area) Six digit roll quantity

For Intermediate (IPC) Examination New Course, sort on mobile- CAIPCNEW (area) XXXXXX Roll Variety of six digits

II. For Basis End result sort on mobile-

Ship CAFND (Area) six-digit roll quantity – 57575

