ICAI CA Result 2019: Chartered Accountants Final Examination Results can be released today

ICAI CA Consequence 2019 date: The Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India (ICAI) has issued a notification saying that the results of Chartered Accountants Ultimate Examination (Previous Course and New Course) held in November 2019 is Thursday 16 January, 2020 or Friday, 17 can be introduced on January 2020. Candidates will be capable of verify their All India Advantage (50 as much as the rank) on the icaiexam.icai.org web site. Candidates also can get outcomes by e-mail and SMS.

If you need the end result in your e-mail, then you must register your self on icaiexam.icai.org. As quickly because the result’s declared, the end result can be despatched to the registered e-mail. To see the outcomes, college students will want their registration quantity or pin quantity and roll quantity.

Listed here are the direct hyperlink

to verify the end result.

1. icaiexam.icai.org

2. caresults.icai.org

three. icai.nic.in

You may as well get outcomes in your cellular by SMS.

For CA Ultimate Consequence (Previous Course), college students need to kind on cellular CAFNLOLD (house) (six digit roll quantity) and ship it to 57575 at

For CA Ultimate Consequence (New Course) college students write on their mobiles CAFNLNEW (house) (your six digit roll quantity) and ship 57575 to