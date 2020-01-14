ICAI CA Result 2019 date: ICAI CA Result Date released

ICAI CA Consequence 2019 date: The Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India (ICAI) has issued a notification saying that the results of Chartered Accountants File Examination (Previous Course and New Course) held in November 2019 Thursday 16 January, 2020 or Friday, 17 might be introduced on January 2020. Candidates will be capable to test their All India Advantage (50 as much as the rank) on these web sites – icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in. Candidates also can get outcomes by e mail and SMS.

If you would like the end result in your e mail, then you need to register your self on icaiexam.icai.org. As quickly because the result’s declared, the end result might be despatched to the registered e mail. To see the outcomes, college students will want their registration quantity or pin quantity and roll quantity.

You too can get outcomes in your cell by SMS.

For CA Closing Consequence (Previous Course), college students must kind on cell CAFNLOLD (house) (six digit roll quantity) and ship it to 57575 at

For CA Closing Consequence (New Course) college students write on their mobiles CAFNLNEW (house) (your six digit roll quantity) and ship 57575 to