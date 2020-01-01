ICAI Chartered Accountant May exam 2020 date released, here is the schedule

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has handed the CA Examination 2020 date has been launched. The examinations will probably be from Could 2 18 to Could 2020. The applying course of for CA Basis Intermediate and Closing Examination will probably be between February 5 26. The examinations will probably be between 2 pm and 5 pm. College students can examine your entire schedule by visiting icai.org.

schedule

College students ought to register themselves for the examination earlier than the deadline. Admit playing cards will probably be issued a couple of days earlier than the examination. Please attain with these admit card examination middle.

