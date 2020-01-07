ICAR NET 2019: ICAR NET exam will now not be on 8 January

The Agricultural Scientist Recruitment Board has performed the Indian Council of Agricultural Analysis (ICAR) Nationwide Eligibility Check (ICAR NET 2019) 2019 has prolonged the dates. Now the examination 11 will probably be held on January. That is the third time when the examination date has been modified. The examination time and heart haven’t been modified. Aside from this, the examination to be held on January 9 and 10 will probably be as per schedule. This data was given on the web site of Indian Council of Agricultural Analysis.

Beforehand, the date for this examination was mounted from December 9 15 to December. However now the examinations will probably be held from January 6 2020 to 10 January 2020 in January subsequent yr.

It’s acknowledged within the notification that these examinations have been rescheduled. ICAR NET 2019 will probably be performed at 32 examination facilities throughout the nation. On-line utility submission for ICAR NET 2019 The final date to do was November four, 2019.

Truly India is closed on eight January. Allow us to let you know that 25 crore individuals will be part of the nationwide strike on January eight. The strike has been known as in opposition to the anti-people insurance policies of the federal government.

Allow us to let you know that ICAR NET is a qualifying examination to resolve eligibility for recruitment to the posts of Lecturer / Assistant Professor in Agricultural Universities and different Agricultural Universities of the State Authorities.