ICC ODI Rankings: Kohli Ends Year On Top, Rohit Grabs 2nd Spot

India skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma ended the yr on an excellent be aware after remaining static on the first and second place within the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen. Whereas Kohli has 887 factors to his title, Rohit adopted him with 873 factors. Rohit Sharma amassed 2,442 runs throughout codecs in 2019. The dashing Mumbai batsman additionally surpassed Sri Lankan nice Sanath Jayasuriya’s 22-year-old document for many runs as an opener in a calendar yr throughout codecs.

On Sunday, Rohit was additionally named Man of the Sequence as India chased down 316 to win the three-match ODI rubber towards the West Indies 2-1 in Cuttack because the opener contributed with a valiant 63-run knock.

In the meantime, Windies opener Shai Hope additionally entered the highest 10 of the rankings after exhibiting nice type within the three-match collection towards India. The wicketkeeper-batsman gained 5 locations to succeed in ninth place after scoring 222 runs within the collection together with an unbeaten 102 within the opening match in Chennai, which his facet received earlier than happening in Visakhapatnam and Cuttack.

Hope’s teammate Shimron Hetmyer jumped six locations to be on the 19th spot whereas Nicholas Pooran vaulted 33 locations to be on the 30th place within the rankings.