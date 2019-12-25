ICC Proposes, Fans Bat for MS Dhoni as Captain of Decade

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): The Worldwide Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday requested followers to call their favorite captain of the last decade and netizens patently picked MS Dhoni as their alternative.”Tell us who your favourite captain of the decade is,” the cricket governing physique tweeted.The followers took Twitter by storm to again India’s world cup-winning captain — MS Dhoni.A fan replied: “Favourite captain of the decade is MS Dhoni.”An ardent Dhoni fan known as the wicket-keeper batsman the ‘greatest ever Indian captain’ to call Dhoni as his favorite captain of the last decade.”MS DHONI all the way…The best ever Indian captain and one of the best in world cricket…,” the fan wrote.One other fan opined that this decade belonged to Dhoni however within the coming decade, present India skipper Virat Kohli will surpass everybody.”It’s about the decade. I think Virat will surpass everyone in the next decade. This decade belonged to Thala Dhoni…..,” the followers tweeted.Additionally, Dhoni was named captain of Cricket Australia’s (CA) ODI workforce of the last decade on Tuesday. (ANI)

