ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Gains One Place, KL Rahul Remains In 6th

India opener KL Rahul has retained his sixth place whereas captain Virat Kohli and left-hander Shikhar Dhawan have gained one place every within the newest ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen after that includes within the three-match sequence in opposition to Sri Lanka that they received 2-Zero with one match known as off. KL Rahul, the highest-ranked Indian batsman, gained 26 factors and is now on 760 score factors, simply six behind Australia’s Glenn Maxwell after scores of 45 and 54 in his two innings in opposition to Sri Lanka. Kohli, top-ranked in Checks and ODIs, is in ninth place whereas Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 32 and 52 within the two video games, is in 15th spot. Manish Pandey has climbed 4 locations to be ranked 70th. The listing is topped by Pakistan’s Babar Azam.

India’s quick bowlers have additionally made notable positive aspects within the first T20I replace of the 12 months.

Navdeep Saini, ‘Participant of the Collection’ in opposition to Sri Lanka, has rocketed 146 locations to 98th whereas Shardul Thakur has re-entered in 92nd place after each completed with 5 wickets within the sequence. Jasprit Bumrah has gained eight locations to succeed in 39th place within the listing topped by Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

Within the group rankings, India have gained two factors however stay in fifth place with 260 factors, whereas Sri Lanka have misplaced two factors and now have 236, the identical as Afghanistan.

India will now be collaborating within the three-match ODI sequence in opposition to Australia earlier than taking part in 5 T20Is in New Zealand.