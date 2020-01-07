ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 Full Schedule

The ICC Underneath-19 World Cup 2020 kicks off on January 17 in South Africa and can see the following technology of cricketing heroes in motion. There shall be a sequence of warm-up matches within the build-up to the event from January 12 to January 15. The house facet will get the event underway in opposition to Afghanistan U-19 on January 17 on the De Beers Diamond Oval in Kimberley. Defending champions India will begin their marketing campaign on January 19 in opposition to Sri Lanka on the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein. Nigeria, who will make their first look within the event’s historical past this 12 months, will play their first match in opposition to Australia on January 20. The ultimate shall be performed on the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on February 09.

Schedule: South Africa vs Afghanistan De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley – January 17, 1:30 pm (IST) Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – January 18, 1:30 pm New Zealand vs Japan Absa Puk Oval, Potchefstroom – January 18, 1:30 pm UAE vs Canada Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein – January 18, 1:30 pm Australia vs West Indies De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley – January 18, 1:30 pm Pakistan vs Scotland Absa Puk Oval, Potchefstroom – January 19, 1:30 pm India vs Sri Lanka Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein – January 19, 1:30 pm England vs West Indies De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley – January 20, 1:30 pm Australia vs Nigeria Nation Membership B Discipline, Kimberley – January 20, 1:30 pm Bangladesh vs Scotland Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom – January 21, 1:30 pm India vs Japan Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein – January 21, 1:30 pm South Africa vs Canada JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – January 22, 1:30 pm Afghanistan vs UAE Absa Puk Oval, Potchefstroom – January 22, 1:30 pm Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom – January 22, 1:30 pm New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein – January 22, 1:30 pm Australia vs England De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley – January 23, 1:30 pm West Indies vs Nigeria Nation Membership B Discipline, Kimberley – January 23, 1:30 pm Pakistan vs Bangladesh JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – January 24, 1:30 pm Afghanistan vs Canada Ibbies Oval, Potchefstroom – January 24, 1:30 pm India vs New Zealand Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein – January 24, 1:30 pm Sri Lanka vs Japan Absa Puk Oval, Potchefstroom – January 25, 1:30 pm Zimbabwe vs Scotland Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom – January 25, 1:30 pm South Africa vs UAE Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein – January 25, 1:30 pm England vs Nigeria De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley – January 25, 1:30 pm Quarter Remaining 1 JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – January 28, 1:30 pm Quarter Remaining 2 Willowmoore Park, Benoni – January 29, 1:30 pm Quarter Remaining three JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – January 30, 1:30 pm Quarter Remaining four Willowmoore Park, Benoni – January 31, 1:30 pm Semi Remaining 1 JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – February 04, 1:30 pm Semi Remaining 2 JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – February 06, 1:30 pm Remaining JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – February 10, 1:30 pm