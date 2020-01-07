ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 Full Schedule

The ICC Underneath-19 World Cup 2020 kicks off on January 17 in South Africa and can see the following technology of cricketing heroes in motion. There shall be a sequence of warm-up matches within the build-up to the event from January 12 to January 15. The house facet will get the event underway in opposition to Afghanistan U-19 on January 17 on the De Beers Diamond Oval in Kimberley. Defending champions India will begin their marketing campaign on January 19 in opposition to Sri Lanka on the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein. Nigeria, who will make their first look within the event’s historical past this 12 months, will play their first match in opposition to Australia on January 20. The ultimate shall be performed on the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on February 09.
Schedule:
South Africa vs Afghanistan
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley – January 17, 1:30 pm (IST)
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe
JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – January 18, 1:30 pm
New Zealand vs Japan
Absa Puk Oval, Potchefstroom – January 18, 1:30 pm
UAE vs Canada
Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein – January 18, 1:30 pm
Australia vs West Indies
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley – January 18, 1:30 pm
Pakistan vs Scotland
Absa Puk Oval, Potchefstroom – January 19, 1:30 pm
India vs Sri Lanka
Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein – January 19, 1:30 pm
England vs West Indies
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley – January 20, 1:30 pm
Australia vs Nigeria
Nation Membership B Discipline, Kimberley – January 20, 1:30 pm
Bangladesh vs Scotland
Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom – January 21, 1:30 pm
India vs Japan
Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein – January 21, 1:30 pm
South Africa vs Canada
JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – January 22, 1:30 pm
Afghanistan vs UAE
Absa Puk Oval, Potchefstroom – January 22, 1:30 pm
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe
Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom – January 22, 1:30 pm
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein – January 22, 1:30 pm
Australia vs England
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley – January 23, 1:30 pm
West Indies vs Nigeria
Nation Membership B Discipline, Kimberley – January 23, 1:30 pm
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – January 24, 1:30 pm
Afghanistan vs Canada
Ibbies Oval, Potchefstroom – January 24, 1:30 pm
India vs New Zealand
Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein – January 24, 1:30 pm
Sri Lanka vs Japan
Absa Puk Oval, Potchefstroom – January 25, 1:30 pm
Zimbabwe vs Scotland
Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom – January 25, 1:30 pm
South Africa vs UAE
Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein – January 25, 1:30 pm
England vs Nigeria
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley – January 25, 1:30 pm
Quarter Remaining 1
JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – January 28, 1:30 pm
Quarter Remaining 2
Willowmoore Park, Benoni – January 29, 1:30 pm
Quarter Remaining three
JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – January 30, 1:30 pm
Quarter Remaining four
Willowmoore Park, Benoni – January 31, 1:30 pm
Semi Remaining 1
JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – February 04, 1:30 pm
Semi Remaining 2
JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – February 06, 1:30 pm
Remaining
JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – February 10, 1:30 pm
