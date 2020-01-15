ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 Team India’s Full Schedule

India’s under-19 cricket crew, underneath the captaincy of Priyam Garg, will look to defend the title when it begins the Beneath-19 World Cup 2020 marketing campaign towards Sri Lanka on the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, on Sunday. India are positioned in Group A and can face New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Japan, who can be making their first-ever look in any World Cup. India is essentially the most profitable crew within the match, having gained 4 titles until date, together with the final version in 2018, when the Prithvi-Shaw led crew beat Australia by eight wickets within the ultimate and remained unbeaten within the match. After enjoying Sri Lanka of their first group recreation, India will face debutant Japan of their subsequent group match on January 21. Of their ultimate Group Recreation, India will face New Zealand on January 24. The highest two groups from every group will qualify for the Tremendous League stage. The ultimate of the match can be performed on the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on February 09.

India’s Schedule: India vs Sri Lanka Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein – January 19, 1:30 pm India vs Japan Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein – January 21, 1:30 pm India vs New Zealand Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein – January 24, 1:30 pm Quarter Closing 1 JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – January 28, 1:30 pm Quarter Closing 2 Willowmoore Park, Benoni – January 29, 1:30 pm Quarter Closing three JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – January 30, 1:30 pm Quarter Closing four Willowmoore Park, Benoni – January 31, 1:30 pm Semi Closing 1 JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – February 04, 1:30 pm Semi Closing 2 JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – February 06, 1:30 pm Closing JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – February 10, 1:30 pm