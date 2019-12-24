Ice Castles opening this weekend, tickets go on sale Christmas Day

Dillon’s Ice Castles on Dec. 21, 2018. (Andy Cross, The Denver Submit)

DILLON, Colo. — Tickets go on sale on Christmas Day for the Ice Castles in Dillon, which formally opens to the general public this Saturday.

Ice Castles is a frozen attraction — now in its third yr in Dillon — created by skilled ice artists who construct constructions utilizing a whole bunch of 1000’s of icicles.

This household pleasant attraction welcomes visitors to get pleasure from frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains and extra. A few of the castles can attain heights round 30 toes.

Grownup tickets value between $17-$21 for common admission. For extra info, together with parking, FAQs and extra on ticket pricing, go to the Ice Castles web site right here.

