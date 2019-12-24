Iconic Manchester music venue The Star & Garter has been saved

Legendary Manchester music venue The Star & Garter has been saved after its new homeowners signed a 10-year-lease with the pub’s landlord.

The venue, which was famously referenced in The Courteeners‘ ‘Modern Love’, has secured its future as a part of new plans to re-generate the world behind town’s Piccadilly Station.

It has been bought by The Mayfield Partnership – a brand new enterprise which has seen Manchester Council becoming a member of forces with Transport for Higher Manchester and regeneration specialists U I.

In addition to securing the brand new lease on the 216-year-old constructing with landlord Andy Martin, the partnership has additionally pledged continued funding to refurbishment and retaining the pub as a stay music venue.

Mr Martin stated: “After almost 30 years of repeated false promises about the potential redevelopment of Mayfield, I’m relieved and more than satisfied that the Star and Garter, the venue described as the ‘Municipal Fortress of Vengeance’, or ‘The Temple of Doom’ and name checked in two Courteeners songs, is in safe hands and not destined to suffer the same fate as at least three other music venues in Manchester.”

He added: “The plans for Mayfield are unimaginable and lengthy overdue.

“It’s essentially the most thrilling time for this a part of town that I can keep in mind for the reason that Commonwealth Video games.

“Mayfield, London Road Fire Station and the plans by Manchester University to develop its campus means that over the next 10 years the Piccadilly/ Mayfield area will become the most improved and talked about place in Manchester city centre.”

The pub, which first opened in 1803, has performed host to reveals from the likes of Standing Quo, The Courteeners, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes and Carry Me The Horizon.

Over the past 20 years, it has additionally been the house of Manchester’s beloved Smiths Disco.

It attracted wider fame in 2016, when The Courteeners sang of “discovering solace on the Star & Garter’ on their observe ‘Modern Love’.

Doubts over the venue’s future started to emerge in 2014, when Mr Martin claimed it was unlikely to final three years.

Final yr, plenty of main artists and business figures led the Agent Of Change marketing campaign to cease the closure of unbiased stay music venues throughout the UK.

“Without the grassroots clubs, pubs and music venues my career could have been very different,” stated Sir Paul McCartney of the marketing campaign. “If we don’t support music at this level, then the future of music in general is in danger.”

In March, London venue The Social was additionally saved after a crowdfunding objective of £95,000 was achieved in lower than per week.