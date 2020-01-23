January 23, 2020 | three:14pm

WASHINGTON — It’s a Capitol Hill chilly conflict.

A cold silence has enveloped the Capitol — with senators on both aspect of the political aisle telling The Submit there was little or no communication between Democrats and Republicans behind closed doorways throughout President Trump’s impeachment trial.

Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat, lamented that the events appeared entrenched of their two camps and mentioned there had been “strikingly little” late-night texts or phonecalls to debate calling extra witnesses or introducing new paperwork as proof.

“I understand that on the floor we’ve got, you know, TV cameras and the attention of our wonderful press corps, but my colleagues know how to reach out,” Coons mentioned late Wednesday night time, after the primary day of the Home Democrats’ opening arguments.

“I’m struck at how little there’s been. In comparable moments in the last year or two that are intense, I’ve gotten quite a few late night texts, emails or phone calls. I’m getting very little.”

Coons notably labored with now-retired GOP Sen. Jeff Flake, of Arizona, in 2018 to name for the FBI to analyze sexual assault allegations towards then-Supreme Courtroom nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

And Republican lawmakers on Thursday had an identical tackle the chilly conflict.

Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) mentioned there was “no discussion with me and any Democrats,” though “I’m looking for anything that I didn’t hear” in Home proceedings.

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), additionally mentioned “no” and shook his head when requested if there had been outreach between members of opposing events.

“I’ve had very little interaction with my Republican colleagues on a deep level,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) advised The Submit on Thursday.

When requested if this was regular, Blumenthal replied: “There’s nothing normal about impeachment.”

“Generally we’d have more interaction but we’ve been pretty much chained to our desks. There has not been a lot of substantive interaction,” he mentioned.

Final week, The Submit reported that reasonable Republican Mitt Romney had been engaged in repeated discussions with Senate Democratic management.

However a spokeswoman for the Utah senator shortly shot down the rumor, claiming it was “100 percent fake news.”