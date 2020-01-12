January 12, 2020 | three:57pm

A 13-year-old Idaho woman died lower than two weeks after she was recognized with the flu and handled with antibiotics, family members stated.

Liliana “Lily” Clark, of Idaho Falls, visited an pressing care clinic Dec. 27 after complaining of a sore throat and fever, in line with a GoFundMe web page launched by household buddy Deseray Burtenshaw.

The teenager was recognized with the flu and left the physician with a prescription for the antiviral treatment Tamiflu, Burtenshaw stated.

However two days later, she was rushed again to the medical middle when she was unable to breathe and appeared inexperienced in colour, the web page stated.

She was then introduced in an ambulance to Jap Idaho Regional Medical Heart, the place they decided she had developed pneumonia and methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, a bacterium that causes infections, in line with Burtenshaw.

“They also found swelling in her brain which resulted in bleeding,” the web page reads.

She in the end died from the flu-related diseases Jan. 5, simply 4 days earlier than her 14th birthday, in line with her obituary.

“Lily had the power to make anyone smile and laugh at her silly dances,” her obituary stated. “She was a very girly girl and loved to spend hours styling her hair.”

The teenager is considered one of six flu-related deaths within the state this season, East Idaho Information reported.

Jap Idaho Public Well being Spokeswoman Mimi Taylor warned that the flu has been “very active” this season, the outlet reported.

“This is definitely the time of year that flu activity picks up, from Christmas into the springtime is usually very high active flu season,” Taylor stated. “The CDC has reported that it has been very active this year and Idaho has been identified by the CDC as a more active state for influenza right now.”