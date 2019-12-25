Iddari Lokam Okate movie review and rating from audience: Live updates

Iddari Lokam OkateTwitter

Director GR Krishna’s Telugu film Iddari Lokam Okate starring Raj Tarun, Shalini Pandey, Grasp Bharath and Nassar, has obtained optimistic opinions and good rankings from the viewers.

Iddari Lokam Okate is a romance drama and director GR Krishna has written the story, screenplay and dialogues within the film, which has been produced by Dil Raju and his brother Sirish beneath Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film has obtained a U/A certificates from the censor board and its runtime is 2.06 hours.

Iddari Lokam Okate story: The film is about Varsha (Shalini Pandey) and Mahi (Raj Tharun), who’re born on the identical day and on the similar time, on the similar hospital, due to an accident. A collection of coincidences convey two star-crossed lovers collectively, however destiny pulls them aside till they encounter one another once more in Hyderabad.

Performances: Raj Tarun and Shalini Pandey have delivered first rate performances and the glowing chemistry between the 2 is the spotlight of Iddari Lokam Okate. Nassar, Grasp Bharath and different supporting artistes have completed justice to their roles and they’re additionally among the many belongings of the film, say the viewers.

Technical: Iddari Lokam Okate has good manufacturing values and exquisite locales and picturisation, melodious songs and background rating and emotionally-charged dialogues are the points of interest on the technical entrance, add the viewers.

