Identities Of Aleister Black & Buddy Murphy’s Opponents On WWE RAW Revealed

Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy have among the best issues happening RAW proper now. They one-upped one another on the pink model’s present this week in an try to get below one another’s pores and skin.

Within the course of, they each knocked off enhancement skills. Now we all know who these individuals have been that confirmed as much as do a job on the Christmas Eve Eve present. In addition they each have a connecting thread with Seth Rollins.

Aleister Black defeated Deonn Rushman on RAW. He’s a graduate of the Black & Courageous Wrestling Academy. Since they recorded the episode in Iowa it is smart that he was included. He has additionally competed across the indies.

Buddy Murphy additionally made very fast work of his opponent. He squashed Joeasa, who can be a graduate of the Black & Courageous Academy. He has additionally labored across the indie scene.

You by no means know the way an enhancement expertise position may end in a lot extra. They definitely performed the elements requested of them on RAW this week.