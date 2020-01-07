Identity Of Erick Rowan’s Victim On WWE RAW Revealed

News TV SHOWS

WWE has fed Erick Rowan enhancement abilities on a weekly foundation since his repackaging. Rowan is now carrying round a cage with a mysterious and harmful animal inside. One enhancement expertise obtained an excellent take a look at that creature this week.

The enhancement expertise who obtained a really shut take a look at Rowan’s animal and ended up with a face filled with blood was Fuego Del Sol because the Native Competitor studies.

On @WWE RAW: Erick Rowan @ERICKROWAN shortly defeated KJ Orso who was pressured to look into his cage after the match. KJ is Fuego Del Sol @KBW_KAGE. Final 12 months Fuego repeatedly competed for @MPXWrestling, @WorldClassRev, @wfccharity, & @VIP_Wrestling. #WWE #RAW #WWERAW

Fuego beforehand operated a YouTube Channel known as: “Kids Backyard Wrestling.” This channel grew to become highly regarded with over 150,000 subscribers at one level.



