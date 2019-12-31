Identity Of Lana & Bobby Lashley’s Wedding Minister On WWE RAW Revealed

Lana and Bobby Lashley’s marriage ceremony didn’t go as deliberate in any respect. No person might have predicted precisely what occurred, however everybody had a sense one thing would cease the ceremony.

WWE employed an actor to carry down the function because the minster introduced in for this marriage ceremony. His reactions to the whole lot happening round him made the section so significantly better for some followers. Now we all know who will get the credit score for enjoying that half.

PW Insider stories that the person who performed the Reverend was New York based mostly actor Rick Malone.

This was a fairly nice function for Rick Malone. Now he’ll dwell on in WWE Historical past as a part of the ultimate section of the last decade.