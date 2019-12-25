Identity Of Santa Claus On WWE RAW Revealed

Santa Claus grew to become the primary resident of the North Pole to turn out to be WWE 24/7 Champion. In fact, he wasn’t the real article so WWE had an indie wrestler fill the function of Previous Saint Nick.

Santa Claus’ reign as WWE 24/7 Champion was temporary, however it should all the time be remembered. The person enjoying Santa Claus this in these segments all through Uncooked was Bear Bronson.

Bear Bronson is an indie wrestler who educated at Create-A-Professional. That’s the similar faculty owned and operated by Curt Hawkins and Pat Buck. They’ve had a number of profitable graduates from their faculty and now they’ve a brand new WWE 24/7 Champion so as to add to the listing.

WWE may need obtained some flack for giving Santa Claus the WWE 24/7 Title, but it surely was all in good enjoyable. Completely happy Holidays.