‘Idiot boy racer’ in BMW nearly zooms over roundabout and hits car making turn

By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline

Revealed: 06:17 EST, 19 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:18 EST, 19 January 2020

That is the horrifying second an impatient ‘fool boy racer’ virtually worn out two automobiles as he sped throughout a roundabout as a result of he ‘could not be bothered’ to attend in site visitors.

Plumber David Jones, 39, sat in site visitors jam as a Golf turned again on itself on the roundabout in Bradford on January three.

Moments later, a silver BMW pushed by ‘three younger males’ raced across the lane supposed for proper hand turns at ’round 50mph’ within the 30mph zone.

A silver BMW pushed raced throughout a roundabout and smashed a automobile out of the best way in Bradford, Yorkshire. David Jones, 39, filmed the terrifying second and claimed the automobile was driving at round 50mph in a 30mph zone

Surprising dash-cam footage reveals the ‘fool boy racers’ failing to provide method and attempt to squeeze by means of the hole between the 2 automobiles forward of it – failing miserably.

The Golf driver is smashed out of the method – with sufficient drive to take away the bumper and scatter particles throughout the highway.

David, of Leeds, believes the trio driving the BMW are fortunate there have been no fatalities as he claims it was shut.

The silver automobile, pictured approaching on the right-hand aspect, ‘could not be bothered ready in stationary site visitors’ and squeezed by means of a niche between two automobiles

Folks ‘rushed to assist’ the oncoming Golf driver however no accidents have been reported through the incident

He mentioned: ‘The motive force is an absolute fool, it is harmful driving and it may have induced loss of life.

‘I believe they acted on this method as a result of they could not be bothered ready in stationary site visitors, they’re a queue jumper.’

Are you aware anybody concerned within the incident? Please electronic mail [email protected]

Folks ‘rushed to assist’ the Golf driver while the individuals within the different automobile hesitated. They finally noticed sense and determined to cease.

No accidents have been reported through the incident.

David later shared the footage to Fb to make an instance of the reckless driver.

West Yorkshire Police has been approached for remark.