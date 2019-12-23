Idyllic country home that once belonged to Wordsworth’s grandson goes up for sale for £1.3million

By James Gant For Mailonline

Revealed: 14:00 EST, 23 December 2019 | Up to date: 14:01 EST, 23 December 2019

Commercial

An idyllic nation residence that after belonged to the grandson of the poet William Wordsworth has gone on sale for £1.3million.

Titford Maintain in Awliscombe, Devon, was residence to the Wordsworth household between the 1920s and 1980s.

The poet’s grandson was the vicar within the native village.

Rev Wordsworth used to conduct companies within the chapel room of the home which is now one of many 5 bedrooms.

An idyllic nation residence (pictured) that after belonged to the grandson of poet William Wordsworth has gone on sale for £1.3million

Titford Maintain (pictured) in Awliscombe, Devon, was residence to the Wordsworth household between the 1920s and 1980s. The poet’s grandson was the vicar within the native village

In newer years the home has been lovingly restored to make a captivating property. On the bottom flooring there’s a nation type kitchen-breakfast room, a household room, a big drawing room and sitting room

A spacious and vivid entrance room options massive wood double doorways and large home windows to let within the lovely Devon sunshine

It is usually stated that he burnt a chest of his household letters and archives on the grounds in a bid to stop them being offered to collectors.

In newer years the home has been lovingly restored to make a captivating property.

On the bottom flooring there’s a nation type kitchen-breakfast room, a household room, a big drawing room and sitting room.

There are 4 bedrooms – two with en suite bogs – on the primary flooring and a master suite suite on the highest flooring.

It’s stated Rev Wordsworth burnt a chest of his household letters and archives on the grounds in a bid to stop them being offered to collectors

There are 4 bedrooms – two with en suite bogs – on the primary flooring and a master suite suite on the highest flooring

One of many entrance enormous hallways is pictured with mild reflecting off the beautiful wood beams that litter the property

A ground-floor bed room has views right into a small woodland space. The spacious room matches a big mattress in addition to loads of area for furnishings

The bed room additionally has its personal balcony which appears to be like out over the two.5 acres of grounds.

The property was constructed within the 17th century and it nonetheless has a number of unique oak beams.

Totford Maintain is in the marketplace with property brokers Stags of Honiton, Devon, who imagine its literary historical past might enchantment to consumers.

Kevin Clarke, an agent with Stags stated: ‘The backstory and historical past with that is unbelievable and provides a very nice emotional enchantment.

Wordworth’s grandson was the vicar within the native village and is claimed to have held companies in one of many first flooring rooms of the property

The bed room additionally has its personal balcony (left) which appears to be like out over the two.5 acres of grounds. The property was constructed within the 17th century and it nonetheless has a number of unique oak beams

Totford Maintain is in the marketplace with property brokers Stags of Honiton, Devon, who imagine its literary historical past might enchantment to consumers

‘Whereas some folks do purchase homes simply in the event that they tick the suitable containers, lots of people will purchase into that emotional side which places this home above the remainder.

‘The present house owners have had it for round 18 months and have restored it brilliantly in and out.

‘Initially the plan was to make use of it as a vacation residence however they have not been down as a lot as they’d deliberate and thought it made extra sense to promote.

‘We have had just a few viewings already and would anticipate much more curiosity after Christmas.’

Anybody fascinated by Titford Maintain ought to contact Stags instantly.