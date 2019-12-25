IET canceled examinations from December 26

Institute of Engineering and Know-how 'IET' has 26 December Has introduced winter trip from. The administration had earlier 31 declared a vacation from December. On the identical time, written and sensible examinations between 26 to 30 December have additionally been canceled. The administration has issued a discover concerning this.

In keeping with IET Director Prof. HK Paliwall, the institute had introduced 31 winter vacation from December to January 6 however the administration 26 from December in view of the chilly wave. It has been determined to shut the institute. He knowledgeable that every one written and sensible examinations of strange semester to be held within the mentioned interval have additionally been canceled. Now these exams will begin from January 10. The schedule of canceled examinations might be launched after the vacation. Other than this, the registration technique of even semester college students might be began after the top of strange semester examinations.