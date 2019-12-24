If first 15 games under Keefe are an indication, optimism should be at the Leafs’ fore

We will think about that because the Maple Leafs sat right down to dinner with household and associates over the Christmas break that toasts of excellent fortune and optimism for the New Yr and past have been so as.

For good cause.

The larger the pattern dimension will get beneath coach Sheldon Keefe, the extra the Leafs have been profitable.

5 victories in a row on the break due to the heart-stopping (and beginning) Eight-6 victory towards the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday; wins in seven of eight after dropping back-to-back video games towards the Philadelphia Flyers and Colorado Avalanche Dec. Three-Four.

Keefe’s Leafs have been on proper facet of the ledger 11 of 15 occasions since he changed the fired Mike Babcock on Nov. 20. No different staff within the Nationwide Hockey League has as many wins in its previous 15 video games.

Whereas it’s laudable that the success comes because the Leafs have been making changes to taking part in with a higher emphasis on possession and offence, remember the fact that’s the way in which normal supervisor Kyle Dubas constructed this staff to play. The concepts that Babcock had didn’t swimsuit this group, which was mired in a six-game dropping streak and falling additional down the Japanese Convention standings when Dubas and staff president Brendan Shanahan had seen sufficient, resulting in the cold coup within the desert some 5 weeks in the past because the Leafs wound their means by the southwestern United States.

On the day Babcock was summoned to a gathering together with his bosses on the Leafs’ resort resort in Scottsdale, Ariz., Toronto had 22 factors and was in 10th within the convention, two factors out of a wildcard spot and 5 factors from third place within the Atlantic Division.

In doubling their level complete since to 44, the Leafs have moved previous Florida, Montreal and Buffalo to take a seat in second place within the Atlantic behind the uncatchable Boston Bruins, who’ve 53 factors.

The Leafs’ objective differential when Babcock was dismissed was minus-Eight. Now, it’s plus-11.

On the break a 12 months in the past, the Leafs have been in second within the Atlantic with 52 factors, trailing the Tampa Bay Lightning by six factors.

We all know what got here subsequent: The Leafs largely have been mediocre within the second half, gaining simply 48 factors of their closing 45 video games and ceding home-ice benefit to the Boston Bruins within the first spherical.

Whereas an harm or two to key gamers (don’t get damage, Frederik Andersen) might derail the Leafs’ final aspirations, there have been no indicators that the Leafs will fall, or start to battle, with the way in which Keefe has them taking part in.

Are the Leafs going to win each recreation between now and the regular-season finale towards the Canadiens on April Four? No. Have they demonstrated they’re able to profitable every time they step on to the ice? Sure.

“What we’ve seen is that we have good players and we have good depth,” Keefe stated after the rollicking win towards Carolina. “And we have now the flexibility to set ourselves as much as win video games.

“What do we have now to work out, I believe, is coping with taking part in with that lead. We wish to be the staff that controls the puck and controls a play. We’re feeling our means by that … we nonetheless see numerous positives in right here which have helped us alongside the way in which.”

Keefe’s participant utilization and his willingness to make in-game adjustments have been revelations. Or maybe we simply turned accustomed to the stodgier methods of Babcock, who by no means gave a lot thought to placing Tyson Barrie on the highest power-play unit, pairing Barrie with Morgan Rielly, or giving Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner a wholesome audition to exhibit what they might do collectively.

The grind-it-out mantra has been changed by a play-to-your-skills method and the outcomes have been apparent.

“We have some energy in the group and you see see guys playing with some emotion most of the time and I think eventually, the skill will show once we play with good structure,” goalie Frederik Andersen stated. “We’re going to create so much room for each other that it’s (going to be) tough to defend.”

The day after Babcock was fired, Barrie spoke for himself and for the staff when he stated: “It’s a new lease.”

If solely Barrie knew.

“This month or so has been pretty hectic with the change and everything but we’ve done a pretty good job adjusting,” Matthews stated on Monday. “Our record has been pretty decent. We just want to continue to put our best foot forward.”

There’s no cause for that to not proceed.

LEAFS’ CAPTAIN TAVARES LINES UP BEHIND COACH WITH PLENTY OF CONFIDENCE

John Tavares loves taking part in with Mitch Marner on his wing, but when Sheldon Keefe sees match to maintain Marner with Auston Matthews, the Maple Leafs captain is cool with that.

“He’s trying to do what’s best for the team and get us to play the best we can,” Tavares stated of his coach. “We all have a lot of trust in him.”

Marner and Matthews, together with Zach Hyman, have been on the ice for six even-strength Leafs objectives since Keefe united them towards Detroit this previous Saturday.

The play of that trio was essential because the Leafs sloughed off a foul second interval and rallied to beat the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.

For Tavares, it’s not about what every line can accomplish, however what the 18 gamers employed every evening are capable of attain.

“We’re still not even halfway through (the season) yet,” Tavares stated.

“We’ve had intervals the place we’ve seen good outcomes, performed with the lead properly, after which there’s occasions the place we haven’t.

“It’s discovering that consistency and that has been beginning to come as of late. Momentum and the assumption is constructing and the belief in one another and the sport is getting stronger.”

