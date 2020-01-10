If Foreigners Can Visit J&K, Why Not Us: Kapil Sibal On Envoys’ Visit

“Why don’t you allow us to visit Jammu and Kashmir?” Kapil Sibal mentioned. (File)

New Delhi:

A day after envoys from 15 international locations arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day go to, Congress chief Kapil Sibal on Friday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi why folks from outdoors India “have the right to visit” the area and never the nation’s politicians.

He welcomed the Supreme Courtroom order on Web ban in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it’s going to restore free movement of data from the area and termed as “path-breaking” its commentary that prohibitory orders beneath CrPC Part 144 can’t be used indefinitely to suppress freedom of speech and expression and distinction of opinion.

“I want to ask the prime minister that why do you have so much affection with foreigners and why not with the people of India. At least, you should be more transparent and open with the people of India,” Mr Sibal informed a press convention.

“Why don’t you allow us to visit Jammu and Kashmir? Why you do not have faith in us or the people of India? If people from outside India have the right to visit Jammu and Kashmir, why not us? Do you consider us as perpetrators of violence?” he requested.

Mr Sibal additionally sought to know from Dwelling Minister Amit Shah as to what was the emergency on August four, 2019, that Web service suspended from August 5 “without any reason”.

In a big judgment with implications on primary freedoms past Kashmir, the Supreme Courtroom on Friday mentioned web entry is a elementary proper beneath Article 19 of the Structure and requested the Jammu and Kashmir administration to overview inside per week all curbs within the union territory.

A 3-judge bench, headed by Justice NV Ramana and in addition comprising Justices BR Gavai and R Subhash Reddy, requested the Jammu and Kashmir administration to instantly restore web providers in establishments offering important providers like hospitals and academic locations.

“This is a very important order. It is a historic verdict that has been pronounced by a 3-judge Supreme Court bench and this will ensure free flow of information from Kashmir. It is historic because the people of India were concerned about the Jammu and Kashmir situation as no one knows about it,” Mr Sibal mentioned.