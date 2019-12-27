“If I Play Football, They’ll Say Politics”: VK Singh Defends Army Chief

Normal Singh mentioned there was nothing political in asking college students to take care of peace. (File)

Amid controversy over Military Chief Normal Bipin Rawat’s criticism of these main protests towards the citizenship legislation, Union Minister VK Singh, a previous military chief, got here to his defence on Friday. “I don’t see any politics in it,” mentioned Normal Singh, urging the media to discover the “context” wherein he made the feedback.

Normal Rawat, who will retire as military chief on December 31, had criticized incidents of arson and vandalism through the protests towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act (CAA). “Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing in a large number of university and college students, the way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out arson and violence in our cities and towns. This is not leadership,” he had mentioned on Thursday.

“In our great country, the opposition can turn anything into a controversy. Ideal would have been to see the statement into context in which Army Chief has said a particular thing. Ask him what he meant. If I tell students don’t unnecessarily damage property, is it politics? Search your heart and ask this question. Cross-check with Army Chief and in what context he might have said it,” mentioned the Union Minister.

“If I play football, the opposition will say it’s politics. If you don’t understand the context, go and check with him. If he had given advice to students to not indulge in arson, it’s not a bad thing. Don’t know what is so wrong in it,” Normal Singh questioned.

The opposition has alleged that the feedback are too political, coming from the Military Chief’s place, which is impartial and apolitical beneath army guidelines.

Some critics cited the Military Act, which says “no particular person topic to the Act shall publish in any type no matter or talk immediately or not directly to the Press any matter in relation to a political query.”

Normal Singh additionally puzzled why there have been doubts in regards to the CAA, Nationwide redand Nationwide Register for Residents (NRC.) “The place are the doubts? About papers and certificates required, this can be a false narrative. I enchantment to affordable folks, cannot do that with unreasonable folks. It pains me. Those that are born in India are Indians and nobody can take away their citizenship” he mentioned, in response to information company ANI.