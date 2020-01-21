If Larry Walker is inducted today, Denver will have four Hall of Famers who wore No. 33

What’s probably the most profitable sports activities quantity in Denver historical past? Nos. 7 and 58 maintain particular locations in Broncos fan hearts. No. 15 has been a staple for the Nuggets — and a few Broncos followers — during the last 20 years. No. 28 has been phenomenal for the Rockies. And Avs followers will at all times fond recollections of Nos. 19 and 21.

How about No. 33?

Hyoung Chang, The Denver Publish Colorado’s Larry Walker, left, and Todd Helton have fun Walker’s house run towards San Diego’s Brett Tomko within the fifth inning at Coors Subject on Might 24, 2002.

With former Rockies outfielder Larry Walker discovering out if he’ll will likely be a member of the Baseball Corridor of Fame immediately (Patrick Saunders has breakdown of his probabilities), right here’s a glance the opposite three different Corridor of Famers who performed professionally in Colorado:

David Thompson, Nuggets guard (1975-82)

“Skywalker” captivated audiences together with his high-flying expertise all through his profession. Over seven seasons in Denver, he averaged 24.1 factors, was named ABA rookie of the 12 months and earned 4 All-Star Recreation nods. Invoice Walton as soon as described him as “Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Tracy McGrady, and LeBron James rolled into one,” in line with Grantland.

Patrick Roy, Avalanche goaltender (1995-2003)

The guardian of the web throughout Colorado’s heyday, Roy led the Avs to Stanley Cup wins in 1996 and 2001. He additionally was named to 5 All-Star groups, and earned the Conn Smythe and William M. Jennings trophies throughout his time in Denver. In a while, he spent three seasons because the workforce’s head coach, main Colorado to a 130-92-24 report. He was named coach of the 12 months in 2014.

Tony Dorsett, Broncos working again (1988)

Whereas he didn’t make fairly the impression the opposite did, details are details: he’s within the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame. Dorsett spent 11 years with the Cowboys earlier than being traded to the Broncos in 1988 for a fifth-round draft decide. In his sole season in Denver, he began 13 video games and rushed for 703 yards and 5 touchdowns.

— Joe Nguyen, The Denver Publish

Nuggets: At Houston Rockets, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, ALT

TV/RADIO: Right here’s what sports activities are airing immediately

NHL: Avalanche 6, Crimson Wings three



Full story | Field rating

NBA: Nuggets 107, Timberwolves 100



Full story | Field rating

Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Publish Nolan Arenado smiles after getting doused with water after his walk-off, two-run house run towards the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Subject on Aug. 14, 2019.

Nolan Arenado feels “disrespected” as Rockies GM Jeff Bridich nixes commerce talks

On the identical day Rockies basic supervisor Jeff Bridich put the brakes on the Nolan Arenado commerce rumors, the all-star third baseman broke his silence Monday saying he felt “disrespected.” Learn extra …

Andy Lyons, Getty Photos Evan Conley (6) of the Louisville Cardinals runs with the ball whereas sacked by Isaiah Simmons (11) of the Clemson Tigers at Cardinal Stadium on Oct. 19, 2019 in Louisville, Ky.

Broncos Mailbag: Ought to John Elway commerce as much as take Clemson defender Isaiah Simmons?

So, do the Broncos transfer as much as go after a giant strongside linebacker? “What’s attractive about him is he can play all over the field (coverage, safety, linebacker) and do it well.” Ryan O’Halloran takes a have a look at this and extra on this week’s mailbag. Learn extra…

Bob Galbraith, The Related Press Colorado Rockies’ Larry Walker watches the flight of his solo house run within the first inning towards the Oakland Athletics, Sunday, July 15, 2001, in Oakland, Calif.

Larry Walker’s Corridor of Fame destiny arrives Tuesday with a detailed vote anticipated

Be it ecstasy or agony, the lengthy wait is almost over for Larry Walker.

Tuesday afternoon, the previous Rockies all-star proper fielder will discover out if he’s been elected into the Nationwide Baseball Corridor of Fame. Indications are that the vote will likely be extraordinarily shut, that Walker will both barely clear the 75% vote complete wanted or come up achingly quick in his 10th and closing 12 months on the poll, Patrick Saunders experiences. Learn extra…

Kent Phillips, Disney Parks by way of Getty Photos On this handout photograph supplied by Disney Parks, skilled athlete and sports activities analyst Tim Tebow and fiancée Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters take flight on Dumbo at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort whereas celebrating their current engagement with household and associates on Jan. 11, 2019 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Tim Tebow marries former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

Empower Retirement, namesake of Broncos’ stadium, cheers Kansas Metropolis’s return to Tremendous Bowl — and Denver followers aren’t completely happy about it.

Kiszla vs. Chambers: How a lot is Avalanche’s house ice damage by transplants rooting for visiting groups?

AP school basketball ballot: CU Buffs slide down rankings after loss to Arizona.

Takeaways from Nuggets’ loss to Pacers: Defensive lapses, Plumlee’s pledge and Michael Porter Jr. fatigue.

Keeler: Don’t look now Connor McDavid, however Avs star Nathan MacKinnon is gaining on you

NBA Midseason Energy Rankings: Do the Nuggets must commerce for a distinction maker?

Tremendous Bowl: 49ers received’t be carrying throwback uniforms towards Chiefs.

Indiana Vassilev turns into 2nd-youngest American in English Premier League.

