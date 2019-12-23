If Nuggets make trade, Richard Jefferson says it could be to free up Michael Porter Jr.

LOS ANGELES — Former Nugget-turned-ESPN-analyst Richard Jefferson mentioned the group ought to strategy the Feb. 6 commerce deadline with participant growth in thoughts.

Particularly, he mentioned they need to contemplate how finest to enhance Michael Porter Jr.’s recreation.

And if meaning a consolidation commerce, so be it.

“You know, Denver hasn’t, in recent history, made too many in-season moves,” Jefferson mentioned on a current ESPN media name. “I think they really do believe in their player development. I think they could make a move. I think Michael Porter Jr. is a person that the only way he’s going to develop is if he’s going to play. I think he would be the one person that I would think they would try and find some space for.”

Because it stands, Nuggets coach Michael Malone has mentioned his greatest problem is discovering minutes for the quartet of Porter, Torrey Craig, Juancho Hernangomez and Malik Beasley. Recognizing his potential, Porter has performed the final six video games, whereas Hernangomez has struggled to get off the bench. Moreover, Beasley and Craig have been out and in of the rotation.

And the nearer it will get to the postseason, when Malone figures to shorten his bench even additional, it’s doable certainly one of their surplus of wings might get traded.

Jefferson, who performed for the Nuggets throughout the 2017-18 season and nonetheless has a superb rapport with most of the guys on the group, mentioned he doesn’t count on any strikes that jeopardize their core group.

“But after that, I think as long as Jokic starts playing the way he did last year and then the other guys around him, Jamal Murray and Gary Harris, continue to develop (nothing big will happen),” Jefferson mentioned. “Denver has always been more focused on development than just trying to bring in talent. In that sense, I can’t imagine them really changing their game plan.”