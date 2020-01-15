'If PM Shows Parents' Papers...': Digvijaya Singh's Jab On CAA

Digvijaya Singh was visiting Indore when he made the feedback

Indore:

Within the backdrop of rising protests in opposition to the probably Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC), senior Congress chief Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday stated individuals will furnish related paperwork if Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhibits delivery certificates of his dad and mom.

Mr Singh’s remarks got here 4 days after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) handed a decision opposing the brand new citizenship act and the NRC.

“We are saying that PM Modi should show us the birth certificates of his father and mother, (and if it is done) we will produce all the relevant papers,” the senior Congress chief stated when requested in regards to the anti-NRC protesters” stand that they’d not furnish any paperwork to authorities officers if such train is rolled out.

Digvijaya Singh was visiting Indore together with different members of the Standing Committee on City Improvement of Parliament.