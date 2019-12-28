“If Rahul Gandhi Loves Infiltrators, He Can Take Them To Italy”: Minister

Giriraj Singh’s feedback come on a day when Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP and RSS throughout a go to to Assam.

Ranchi:

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday accused the Congress of eager to “divide the country” by spreading lies and confusion over the Citizenship Modification Act, and mentioned if Rahul Gandhi has “love for infiltrators”, he can take them to Italy.

Asking the Congress to chorus from a “policy of double-standards”, Giriraj Singh claimed that the UPA authorities had earlier talked in regards to the citizenship regulation, however didn’t go forward with it because of “appeasement politics”.

“The Congress wants to divide the country by speaking lies…. If Rahul Gandhi has love for infiltrators (immigrants), let him take them to Italy,” the Union Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries Minister mentioned.

Giriraj Singh’s feedback come on a day when Mr Gandhi slammed the BJP and RSS throughout a go to to Assam — which had seen violent protests in opposition to the CAA — expressing apprehension that the state is returning to the trail of violence, owing to the “anti-people” insurance policies of the BJP.

Addressing a public rally at Guwahati, the previous Congress president appealed to folks to be united and inform the BJP that the tradition and id of Assam “cannot be attacked”.

Persevering with his assault on the Congress, Giriraj Singh instructed reporters in Ranchi that solely the grand outdated get together and “tukdetukde” gangs have issues with the CAA.

“The BJP is cleansing sins of the Congress, which is spreading confusion and creating an atmosphere of fear,” he alleged.

The minister mentioned even Mahatma Gandhi mentioned Hindus and different minority teams in Pakistan had been residents of India, and in the event that they returned to the nation, they need to be handled with the identical dignity.

“The Congress accepted Partition on grounds of religion. Thereafter, people following Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Buddhism, Jainism and Parsi religions faced persecution; the honour of sisters and daughters were robbed and people were intimidated into conversions,” Giriraj Singh claimed.