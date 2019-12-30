'If Sonia Gandhi Gives Statement...': Prashant Kishor On Citizens' List

Prashant Kishor has questioned the silence of Congress president Sonia Gandhi over the problem of NRC.

New Delhi:

Political strategist and Janata Dal (United) chief Prashant Kishor has questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s “silence” over the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC). “If the Congress president gives one statement (on the NRC), it will bring clarity. Taking part in dharnas, demonstrations, that is all legitimate and valid, but why there is not even a single official statement coming from the Congress president on the issue is something beyond my understanding,” Mr Kishor informed ANI.

Mr Kishor stated the Congress president or the Congress Working Committee (CWC) should ask all chief ministers of Congress-ruled states to declare that they won’t permit the NRC of their states.

“More than 10 chief ministers, including the ones in the Congress, have said they will not allow NRC in their states. In other regional parties like those led by Nitish Kumar, Naveen Babu, Mamata didi or Jagan Mohan Reddy, the chief ministers are serving as the head of the parties. In the case of the Congress, the chief ministers are not the final decision-makers, and the CWC is the highest decision-making body,” Mr Kishor stated.

“My question and concern are why is that the Congress president hasn’t said officially that the NRC will not be allowed in Congress-ruled states?” Mr Kishor added.

Mr Kishor stated the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) authorities didn’t amend the legislation when it had a chance.

“The CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) was created back in 2003. From 2004 to 2014, the Congress government was in power. If the law was so unconstitutional, which is a fact, the Congress had an opportunity to amend it,” Mr Kishor stated.

Mr Kishor disagreed with Dwelling Minister Amit Shah’s rationalization that there was no hyperlink between the Nationwide Inhabitants Register (NPR) and the NRC.

“Nobody needs to prove the link between NPA and NRC. The documents speak for themselves and they state that NPR is the first step for NRC. This is not a matter of an individual. It was stated by the President in his address. This entire NRC and NPR debate are linked to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill of 2003, during which, for the first time it was defined that after NPR, if the government wishes, they can do NRC,” Mr Kishor.

He cited speeches made by BJP leaders, together with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to stipulate his considerations over the problem.

“…On multiple platforms from the government side – none less than the Prime Minister himself at some of the election rallies in West Bengal – they talked about NRC. The Home Minister mentioned that it was not they who are linking (the two),” Mr Kishor stated.

“NRC is a subset of the NPR. Now it is up to the government what they want to do. The government after implementing NPR may say that they won’t go ahead with the NRC, but according to the process, NPR is a prerequisite to NRC. According to government documents, NPR and NRC are linked,” Mr Kishor added.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India earlier than 2015.

The NRC seeks to determine unlawful immigrants within the nation. It was rolled out in Assam on the instructions of the Supreme Court docket; 19 lakh folks had been excluded within the remaining record.