December 23, 2019 | 5:12pm

President Trump’s private lawyer Rudy Giuliani thinks prosecutors within the Manhattan US lawyer’s workplace are out to get him for his function within the Ukrainian investigation — as a result of they’re jealous over how he ran the federal prosecutor’s workplace three a long time in the past.

“If they’re investigating me, they’re a–holes. They’re absolutely a–holes if they’re investigating me,” the previous mayor advised New York journal in an article printed on-line Monday.

Giuliani, the mob-busting US lawyer for Manhattan throughout a lot of the 1980s, mentioned if investigators within the Southern District of New York are trying into him, “they’re idiots. Then they really are a Trump-deranged bunch of silly New York liberals.”

“It’s a terrible thing to say because it will get the Southern District all upset, but I know why they’re all upset,” Giuliani mentioned. “Because they’ve never done anything like me since me. They haven’t done an eight years like I did since I left being U.S. Attorney. Nothing close.”

Two Soviet-born enterprise associates of Giuliani — Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman — have been indicted within the SDNY on fees of marketing campaign finance violations for funneling international money to Republican politicians to profit themselves and to advance the pursuits of a Ukrainian official who needed then-Ukrainian ambassador Marie Yovanovitch fired.

Giuliani mentioned Yovanovitch, who was recalled by Trump in April, was below the management of billionaire Democratic supporter George Soros, who he went on to trash.

“Don’t tell me I’m anti-Semitic if I oppose him,” he mentioned. “Soros is hardly a Jew. I’m more of a Jew than Soros is. I probably know more about – he doesn’t go to church, he doesn’t go to religion — synagogue. He doesn’t belong to a synagogue, he doesn’t support Israel, he’s an enemy of Israel. He’s elected eight anarchist DA’s in the United States. He’s a horrible human being.”

Giuliani has mentioned Parnas and Fruman had been serving to him dig up grime in Ukraine on former Vice President Joe Biden.

He defended his relationship with the duo.

“They look like Miami people. I know a lot of Miami people that look like that that are perfectly legitimate and act like them,” Giuliani mentioned. “Neither one of them have ever been convicted of a crime. Neither one. And generally that’s my cutoff point, because if you do it based on allegations and claims and – you’re not gonna work with anybody,” he mentioned. “Particularly in business.”

He additionally alleged that Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian prosecutor that Biden pressured the nation’s officers to fireplace, had been drummed out by the Obama administration as a result of he was investigating Hunter Biden’s work at a Ukrainian vitality firm.

He mentioned he had proof that Hunter, who was on the board of Burisma Holdings, was paid by a Cyprus financial institution in a transaction routed by a Lithuanian financial institution.

“When I got it,” Giuliani mentioned concerning the incriminating paperwork. “I had already lost Lev, and so I had no translator. I translated it with my app,” he mentioned, exhibiting the New York journal reporter how he used Google Translate on his cellphone.