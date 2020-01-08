If US Is Wise, They Won’t Take Any Action: Iran Over General’s Death

For my part, America should obtain the primary response from the nations of the area: Hassan Rouhani

Tehran:

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani stated the Islamic republic’s response on Wednesday to a US strike that killed considered one of its generals reveals “we don’t retreat in the face of America”.

“If America has committed a crime… it should know that it will receive a decisive response,” Rouhani stated in a televised deal with.

“If they are wise, they won’t take any other action at this juncture.”

The remarks got here hours after Iran fired a wave of missiles at Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani.

However Rouhani stated it might not be sufficient if Iran’s armed forces hit again for every other motion taken by the USA.

“In my view, America must receive the main response from the nations of the region,” he stated.

The president was repeating a typical chorus amongst Iranian officers because the assassination that Soleimani’s loss of life will see US forces depart the area.

“They cut off the hand of our dear Soleimani. The revenge for him is to cut off America’s feet from this region,” Rouhani stated.

“If America’s feet is cut off from this region, and its hand of aggression is cut off for good, this is the real and final response of the nations of the region to America,” he added.

Soleimani, the top of the Revolutionary Guards’ international operations arm, the Quds Power, was killed final week in a US drone strike close to Baghdad worldwide airport.

