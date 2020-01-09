If You Want To Explore Creativity, Change Must Definitely Happen”, Says Director Rahul Gupta

We dwell in a world the place individuals devour content material within the type of net collection and exhibits on

OTT platforms. The director performs a key function in making a present work on the digital house.

There’s been a major development of administrators who’re working in direction of lots of net collection.

Rahul Gupta, a middle-class man who hails from Kanpur has his eyes set on turning into one in every of

probably the most profitable administrators. He started his journey in 2017 when he moved to Mumbai and

began approaching a number of manufacturing homes for work. His life modified when Vishal

Chaturvedi, a well-liked director approached him to work with him at Laughing Colors, one

of the well-known pages on Fb.

His solely aim was to direct movies and dealing at Laughing Colors was the onset of his

profession. With studying lots of issues, he possessed experience in creating viral content material. Some

of his greatest works at Laughing Colors are ‘Gaali’, ‘Beti Kyun Bachao’, ‘Smoker’s Diary’ and

many others. After working there for a 12 months, Rahul was on a hunt for a brand new job as he

wished to discover higher alternatives. Talking about the identical, he stated, “Progress could be very

necessary in everybody’s life not simply financially but additionally professionally. After creating viral

video content material, I wished to attempt my luck within the digital house. Some issues take time, however they

are undoubtedly definitely worth the wait.” After quitting his job, he began approaching lots of

producers for work.

“If you wish to discover creativity, change should undoubtedly occur. You possibly can’t stick to 1

place or a factor and restrict your self in your consolation zone. To be a director, I have to be taught a

lot of artistic processes and it may well solely occur when there’s a change in work”, he added.

To work for himself, he was seeking producers who might spend money on one in every of his net collection.

Issues took a greater begin when Ankur Tiwari, proprietor of Brotherhood Movement Footage and

brother of singer Ankit Tiwari expressed his curiosity of working with Rahul. The duo labored

collectively in ‘Beer Boys and Vodka Ladies’ which was helmed by Gupta. His present work as a

director is one more net collection with the OTT platform, ULLU. Apart from entertaining individuals,

Rahul Gupta desires to make related cinema for his audiences as nicely and we want him all

the very best for his forthcoming works.