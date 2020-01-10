IGN hints Pikmin 3 could be coming to Nintendo Switch

IGN’s Nintendo Podcast, which is titled Nintendo Voice Chat, might have revealed one of many two Wii U ports which Emily Rogers mentioned had been arriving on the Nintendo Swap within the close to future. Judging from what was mentioned by Peer Schneider, who’s the co-founder of IGN, it seems like Pikmin three will likely be one of many titles. Pikmin three on the Nintendo Swap can be a superb addition to an already stellar library of video games.

At 1:01:07 within the video, Peer Schneider (co-founder of IGN) talks concerning the two thriller Wii U video games coming to modify in 2020. He says, “One of them is a 9/10 for me and the other is a 6/10” implying he has data of those ports. He later says he can’t say rather more however that he, “loves what Nintendo does with real time strategy games.” IGN through Reddit

