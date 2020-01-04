IGN: The 10 Best Action Games of All-Time

IGN has taken the daring resolution to shift via the perfect motion titles throughout platforms to search out those that you just actually should play. It’s a troublesome factor to do however they’ve achieved it and the record appears pretty good. You’ve received each Bayonetta video games there, although they’ve positioned the sequel decrease than the unique. With out additional ado right here’s IGNs prime ten motion video games of all-time.

10) Ninja Gaiden 2

9) Vanquish

eight) God of Battle three

7) Bayonetta 2

6) Bayonetta 1

5) Steel Gear Rising

four) Satan Might Cry three

three) Satan Might Cry 5

2) Ninja Gaiden Black

1) God of Battle (2018)

