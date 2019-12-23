Ignore “Illegal” Resolution: Bengal Governor To Jadavpur University Head

Jagdeep Dhankar was referring to the choice to eliminate the particular convocation

A day after Jadavpur College authorities introduced cancellation of the particular convocation, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday shot off a letter to the varsity vice-chancellor asking him to disregard the “illegal” decision.

Left pupil unions, AFSU and SFI, termed the governor’s transfer an “unwarranted interference into the autonomy of the institute” and threatened sturdy protest if he “does anything by force”.

Mr Dhankar, who’s the chancellor of state universities, held the Government Council decision on December 21 to defer the convocation programme of December 24 “illegal and invalid” and mentioned, “A question has arisen as to whether the Executive Council has acted in accordance with the powers conferred on it.”

Referring to a letter from the vice-chancellor on December 21 informing concerning the resolution to place the convocation on maintain, he mentioned, “In your communication you have referred to me as chancellor of Jadavpur University following resolution taken by the Executive Council in its meeting of December 21.”

“I thus invoke the power reposed in me as Chancellor… in terms of provision of the act which states if any question arises as to whether the Executive Council has acted in accordance with the powers conferred on it by or under this act, the matter shall be decided by reference to the chancellor whose decision shall be final,” he mentioned.

“As vice chancellor you are obliged to proceed ahead ignoring this Executive Council resolution dated December 21, 2019,” the letter from Raj Bhavan bearing Mr Dhankhar’s signature mentioned.

“Please note that any disregard entails serious consequences for the concerned. Such a course would also have potential to adversely impact the students who may be conferred degrees in an illegal convocation,” he mentioned.

Mr Dhankar was referring to the choice to eliminate the particular convocation however go forward with the annual convocation, which is addressed by the VC, on the identical day.

Observing that the Government Council had outrageously overstepped its jurisdictional competence in being judgmental concerning the resolution, the governor mentioned, “Compliance of this be forthwith communicated.”

The Raj Bhavan mentioned in one other communique that Mr Dhankhar will likely be attending the Court docket Assembly, the best resolution making physique of JU which is above the EC, on Monday because the chancellor of the college.

VC Suranjan Das couldn’t be contacted for feedback.

The College students Federation of India and Arts College College students Union in a joint assertion mentioned, “The students of JU will not tolerate the unwarranted interference of the governor in the functional autonomy of JU.”

Threatening to carry a “strong demonstration” if the governor desires to do “anything forcefully,” the unions mentioned, “Unlike any protest of the BJP, our movement will be democratic and peaceful.”

An office-bearer of Jadavpur College Lecturers’ Affiliation mentioned they’ll request all stakeholders to make sure that the tutorial environment of the premier institute shouldn’t be hampered.

To a query, a JUTA member mentioned, “We hope the Court Meeting will ensure that degrees are conferred on the students and researchers during the annual convocation on December 24.”