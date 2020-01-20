IGNOU Online Admission: IGNOU application date extended again, now apply by 31 January

IGNOU On-line Admission 2019: Indira Gandhi Nationwide Open College (IGNOU) has prolonged 31 January the final date for brand spanking new admission on-line for all Masters, Graduate, Diploma and Certificates packages. This info is given on the official web site of the college.

For extra info, college students may go to the official web site of IGNOU http://onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/admission/. Beforehand, the final date for admission to IGNOU in any of the above programs was 20 January 2020.

College students can apply in MSc, PGDMCH, PGDGM, PGDHHM and PGCMDM packages. There’s a widespread prospectus for these programs. College students must pay 400 utility payment by means of financial institution draft.

IGNOU admissions January 2020: How one can apply for IGNOU

Go to the official web site of IGNOU.

Click on on the hyperlink 'On-line Admission Open for January session' on the homepage.

A brand new web page will open. Login right here by filling in your username and password.

Fill and submit the net utility type.

Save the crammed utility type and take a print out. It could give you the results you want sooner or later.