IIHF World Juniors Ice Hockey Championships 2020 Live NHL Streams Reddit

IIHF World Juniors 2020: The 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship (2020 WJHC) is the 44th Ice Hockey World Junior Championship. It began on December 26, 2019, Live Stream and will end with the gold medal game being played on January 5, 2020. This marks the fourth time that the Czech Republic is hosting the WJHC. The 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

Alexis Lafreniere scored seven seconds after the United States tied the game late in the third period as Canada beat its North American rival 6-4 on Thursday in the opener for both countries at the 2020 world junior hockey championship. Barrett Hayton, with two, Connor McMichael, Nolan Foote, and Ty Dellandrea, into an empty net, also scored for the Canadians, who got 28 saves from Nico Daws.

IIHF World Juniors Ice Hockey Championships 2020 Live Stream Reddit Free TV Channel

Lafreniere, the projected No. 1 pick at the 2020 NHL draft, added three assists. He’s an amazing player,” McMichael said about Lafreniere. “The way he carried the team today and did the things he did was incredible. We’re obviously happy to have him.”

After Shane Pinto buried his second of the night for the U.S. with 3:18 left in regulation on the Americans’ third power-play goal of the night, the 18-year-old Lafreniere scored on a slick move to put his team back in front. Lafreniere knocked a down a backhand saucer pass through the slot by American defenceman K’Andre Miller, then got in alone on Spencer Knight before deking forehand and sliding the puck just past the right pad of the sprawled-out netminder. World Juniors Ice Hockey Championships 2020 Live Stream

“I got lucky to knock it down. I just tried to get it to the net. I was lucky enough to put it in,” said Lafreniere. The U.S. pressed late with the extra attacker, but Dellandrea sealed it into an empty net with 70 seconds left on the clock. Nick Robertson, with a goal and an assist, and Arthur Kaliyev also scored for the Americans, who got 26 saves from Knight. The Americans saw their streak of 12 straight victories to open the under-20 event snapped.

The countries usually face off later in the tournament when placed in the same group — often on New Year’s Eve — but instead met on Boxing Day. In Group B’s early game, hosts Czech Republic upset Russia 4-3 inside a raucous Ostravar Arena.

Next up for Canada is Saturday’s tilt with the Russians, while the U.S. goes right back at it Friday versus Germany. Down 2-0 after the first period where they didn’t generate much of anything offensively, the Canadians came out flying in the second with three goals in just over 10 minutes.McMichael, the Ontario Hockey League’s scoring leader before joining the national team, got things started at 3:31 when he took a feed from Akil Thomas off the rush and beat Knight.

Hayton, who was loaned to Canada for the tournament by the Arizona Coyotes and was named captain on Wednesday, tied it on a power play at 6:34 when he took a pass from Lafreniere at the top of the face-off circle and wired a one-timer short-side just seven seconds after Pinto went off for holding. Foote, whose father Adam won two Stanley Cups with the Colorado Avalanche and also captured gold at the 2002 Winter Olympics, then gave Canada its first lead at 13:03 on another man advantage when he beat Knight upstairs. We just tried to keep it simple and get pucks to the net,” said Lafreniere. “I think that worked out pretty good. Our power play was good. We’ve got to keep working, keep getting better.”

IIHF World Juniors Live Stream Reddit

For the online users who want to watch IIHF World Junior Championship online without paying anything, Reddit is an absolute choice. Here, you just have to browse through different subreddit sections and look for the streaming links.

Of course, this method consumes a good amount of time and you will have to search for the best of all links.

Once you have got the streaming links, you are then free to choose your device and watch IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship online.

Either case, there may be times when you will be super busy to look for the links. In this scenario, you can freely ask your friends about the streaming links.