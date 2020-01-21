III Points 2020 Lineup

III Factors is as soon as once more bringing a mixture of forward-thinking dance music and indie rock to Miami's Wynwood Arts District.

The Strokes, Robyn, Wu-Tang Clan, Disclosure are topping the lineup, and the remainder of the invoice is rounded out by individuals just like the Strokes, Robyn, Wu-Tang Clan, Disclosure, Kaytranada, Caribou, Stereolab , Moses Sumney, Ariel Pink, 100 gecs, Yves Tumor, (Sandy) Alex G, Amon Tobin, Tycho, Homeshake, Jacques Inexperienced, and Eartheater.

This yr's pageant will run 5/1 and 5/2 on the Mana Wynwood, and the web music platform Boiler Room can be be broadcasting it reside. Discover extra info right here.