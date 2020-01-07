IIT jam 2020 Admit Card: IIT Jam Admit Card released

IIT JAM Outcome 2020: In MSc course of reputed institutes of the nation The Admit Card of JAM 2020 for admission check has been issued by IIT Kanpur. The admit card might be downloaded by visiting the official web site of IIT Kanpur at jam.iitk.ac.in. Candidates can obtain their admit card from their enrollment ID or e mail ID and password.

IIT JAM 2020 examination was carried out on 9 February in two shifts. From this examination, MSc (4 semesters) of IITs (Bhubaneswar, Bombay, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Patna, Roorkee and Ropar), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Twin Diploma , MSc-MTech and many others. programs. Aside from IIT and IISc, the JAM rating can be legitimate in NIT, CFTI, IISER Pune and Bhopal.

The JAM examination is carried out in 7 topics – Organic Science, Biotechnology, Chemistry, Geology, Maths, Arithmetic Statistics and Physics.