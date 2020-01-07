IIT JAM 2020 admit card released at jam.iitk.ac.in: How to download

All of the candidates who’ve utilized to look for the examination can obtain the admit card from the official web site of IIT JAM 2020.Twitter

IIT Kanpur has issued the admit card for the Joint Admission Take a look at for MSc 2020 or JAM 2020 examination on Tuesday, January 7. All of the candidates who’ve utilized to look for the examination can obtain the admit card from the official web site of IIT JAM 2020 – jam.iitk.ac.in.

The Joint Admission Take a look at for M.Sc 2020 is scheduled to be performed on February 9, 2020, at varied centres throughout India. The outcomes can be introduced on March 20, 2020.

The IIT JAM examination can be performed in two classes – Paper I and Paper II.

Paper I examination for Biotechnology (BT), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics(PH) can be performed from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Paper-II for Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG) and Arithmetic (MA) can be performed from 2.30 pm to five.30 pm.

Observe these easy steps to obtain IIT JAM 2020 admit card: